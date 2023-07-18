Madhya Pradesh: Three-Day ‘Rudraksh Mahotsav’ From July 23

FPJ

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Three-day-long ‘Rudraksh Mahotsav’ would begin at Gupteshwar Mahadev Temple at Shiv Tekri in Sendhwa from July 23. Abhishek of Shiv Linga made of 21,000 Rudrakash and Parthiv Shivling Nirmaan would also be performed.

Members of Hindu Jagran Matri Shakti Committee on Tuesday visited localities to invite people.

A procession would be taken out from temple premises to Deb River where parthiv Shiv-Linga would be immersed in a water body (also called as Visarjan).

A Shiv Nivantana Yatra would be taken out from Shiv temple near Yashwantpura to Gupteshwar Mahadev temple. On July 25, Rudraksh would be distributed among devotees followed by grand Shobha-Yatra.

