e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Three-day birth anniv celebration of Osho begins tomorrow in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Three-day birth anniv celebration of Osho begins tomorrow in Ujjain

Special guest Maa Prem Purnima of Bhopal and Swami Antar Kranti would introduce the methods of meditation to people and sanyasi friends

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 12:44 AM IST
article-image
(abcmelbourne/Twitter)
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the 91st birth anniversary of Osho, a three-day event will be organized from December 10. Many monks and followers are likely to attend the event. For three days, the method of meditation taught by Osho would taught. Along with this, active meditation, methods of awakening Kundalini, and the use of secret to awaken sleeping power too would be shared.

Special guest Maa Prem Purnima of Bhopal and Swami Antar Kranti would introduce the methods of meditation to people and sanyasi friends. Many special guests are likely to attend the event. The programme would be organised at Keshar Bagh Hanumangarhi on Badnagar Road.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants try to abduct girl, case lodged in Ujjain
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 11 students face heat; suspended for 3 months, expelled from hostel

Indore: 11 students face heat; suspended for 3 months, expelled from hostel

Indore: Man arrested with pistol, live cartridge

Indore: Man arrested with pistol, live cartridge

DUS KA DUM: Chill grips city on coldest night on Wednesday

DUS KA DUM: Chill grips city on coldest night on Wednesday

Indore: Woman ends life after husband loses job 

Indore: Woman ends life after husband loses job 

Indore: Cleanliness drive in social justice offices today

Indore: Cleanliness drive in social justice offices today