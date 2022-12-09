Madhya Pradesh: Three-day birth anniv celebration of Osho begins tomorrow in Ujjain

(abcmelbourne/Twitter)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the 91st birth anniversary of Osho, a three-day event will be organized from December 10. Many monks and followers are likely to attend the event. For three days, the method of meditation taught by Osho would taught. Along with this, active meditation, methods of awakening Kundalini, and the use of secret to awaken sleeping power too would be shared.

Special guest Maa Prem Purnima of Bhopal and Swami Antar Kranti would introduce the methods of meditation to people and sanyasi friends. Many special guests are likely to attend the event. The programme would be organised at Keshar Bagh Hanumangarhi on Badnagar Road.