 Madhya Pradesh: Three cattle smugglers held, 10 cows, 9 calves rescued in Badnawar
Madhya Pradesh: Three cattle smugglers held, 10 cows, 9 calves rescued in Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Three cattle smugglers held, 10 cows, 9 calves rescued in Badnawar

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Badnawar police on Monday night arrested three persons for allegedly smuggling 10 cows and nine calves in a truck, which were bound for slaughterhouses in Maharashtra.

TI Vishwadeep Singh Parihar said that a police team led by ASI Manish Parmar, intercepted a truck on Lebad- Nayagaon four-lane following a tip-off.

On receiving information, a team laid a siege between Pitgara and Ghatgara villages at 11. 30 pm and intercepted a truck. On checking the team found that the cattle were being transported in an inhumane manner.

On being asked, the accused failed to produce any relevant documents of purchase & transport of cows. They revealed that cows and calves were in transit for illegal slaughter in Maharashtra. A case under relevant sections of IPC and Madhya Pradesh Cow Prohibition Act and Prevention of Cruelty Act was registered against the accused vehicle driver Virendra, Deepak and Braj Bihari and all three were arrested. All of them hail from Haryana. The cattle costing Rs 4 lakh have been handed over to Shri Lakshmi Gaushala. The vehicle worth Rs 14 lakh was impounded at the station.

