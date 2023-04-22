Madhya Pradesh: Three booked under NSA, sent to Central Jail in Dhar

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar district administration has invoked provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) against three men for creating law and order problems and sent them to Indore Central Jail.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh said that several complaints were received against the trio hailing from Bagh, Dahi and Dharampuri areas. Several cases were registered against them with different police stations of the district.

District Collector Priyank Mishra ordered invocation of NSA against the trio.

Additional SP Devendra Patidar said that 20 cases were registered against Mangilal of Bagh, Kalu of Dahiand Amir Chand Jaiswal of Dharmapuri.

He urged residents to inform police about any untoward incident without fear. He assured that would not only take action on their complaint but also act against criminals as per the law.