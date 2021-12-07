Madhya Pradesh: Three booked for duping man of Rs 29 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three men were booked on Monday for duping a man of Rs 29 lakh by preparing a forged agreement of a land in Kshipra area. The police are searching for the accused.

According to Khipra police station staff, one Sumit Sharma had lodged a complaint that he was looking to buy a plot of land when three persons named Vishal Bairagi, Madhav of Ujjain and Kamlesh Soni from Dewas showed him a plot of land and took Rs 29 lakh from the complainant after preparing a fake document.

When the complainant came to know about the fraud, he reported the matter to the police. The police have registered a case against the accused under various sections of the IPC and started a search for them.

Five arrested for land fraud

Kshipra police arrested five persons on Tuesday for preparing fake papers of government land and selling it to the victim. According to the police, a case under section 420, 406, 467, 468 of the IPC was registered against Roop Singh, Rajesh Gurjar, Ganesh Gurjar, Kalu Gurjar, the residents of Hatunia village and Mahendra Barania of Shastri Colony of the city. The accused were on the run after the case against them, but police managed to arrest them after a tip-off.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 11:32 PM IST