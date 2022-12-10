Madhya Pradesh: Three booked for assaulting Ratlam hospital's staff

Representative Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam police have booked three people for allegedly thrashing an on-duty doctor and a nurse in the district hospital on Friday. The accused were the relative of the patient identified as Chote son of Mohammad Hussain, who was rushed to the hospital in severe condition.

Chote was examined by Dr Praveen Modi, who suggested an electrocardiogram (ECG) test. The patient and his relatives went to the ECG ward where they thrashed the nurse Ranjana Solanki for causing a delay in the testing.

Dr Vipin Kumar Dubey who tried to intervene and save the nurse was also beaten up. Later, the other doctors and staff stopped work and staged a protest in the hospital. They demanded increased security measures in the hospital and also raised a demand that the police arrest the accused.

On getting information, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Sanjeev Keshav Pandey and superintendent of police (SP) Hemant Singh Chouhan visited the spot. They assured the doctors that they will take all the necessary actions. Three miscreants including Arif, Sanjab and Mohammad Firoz have been arrested and sent to jail under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

