Madhya Pradesh: Three arrested for extorting money from truck drivers on AB Road in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A police team from Sendhwa Rural Police station arrested three habitual offenders accused of extorting money from the truck drivers plying on National Highway No 3. Sendhwa rural police station in-charge Anok Singh Scindia said that on Sunday, Abdul Suban, a resident of Mysore City, Karnataka had filed a report at the rural police station that three persons, Rahul alias Shantilal Kotwal, 19, a resident of Devjhiri Colony, Sendhwa along with two others including Mosin alias Mohsin Khan, 30, and Amin Sheikh, 20, both residents of Devjhiri Colony, Sendhwa had extorted money from him. Taking cognisance of the matter, the police began to search for the accused trio.

On Monday, acting on the tip-off, police arrested them, informed Scindia. Scindia said that continuous action will be taken against those who make and get illegal recovery done on AB Road. During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that a total of five criminal cases were registered against the trio in separate police stations in Sendhwa. This includes theft, house-breaking, illegal recovery and loot related cases.