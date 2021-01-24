Madhya Pradesh: Threat of contamination looms large over Banbana pond, say locals

The locals fear that if the government provides permission for the acid plant, then it will spell ‘death’ of Banbana pond due to contamination of toxic effluents of the plant.

Not just this, tube wells located in the entire town will also get affected due to effluents from the plant. In such a situation, the locals are preparing to dissuade the government from giving nod to the plant.

According to information from sources, a proprietor of a renowned chemical company has secretly sought permission to set up an acid plant near the Banbana pond.

Sources added that the permission sought by the chemical company has been issued in secret, possibly because a large chunk of land has been purchased by the said chemical company by spending crores of rupees near the pond, which is situated barely 500 metre away.

Sources also say that due to the acid plant may lead to contamination of city’s underground water sources.

Banbana pond, is the biggest source of ground water recharge. It also supplies water to the half of the city in summer.

When contacted Nagda sub-divisional magistrate Ashutosh Goswami said, “I do not have any information at this time. Today is a holiday, so before tomorrow I will not be able to share any information on the matter.”