Madhya Pradesh: Threat of contamination looms large over Banbana pond, say locals

NAGDA: People of Nagda in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh are a concerned lot as threat of contamination looms large on Banbana pond situated on the outskirt of the town.
Banbana pond situated on the outskirt of town is a major water source to the town and the biggest means of recharging the underground drinking water sources. The locals claimed that an acid making unit is all set to be developed, barely 500 metre from the pond.
They said that some people have purchased several bighas of land near the Banabana pond. The locals claimed that efforts to get permission to set up a plant on the said land is underway at the government level.
The locals fear that if the government provides permission for the acid plant, then it will spell ‘death’ of Banbana pond due to contamination of toxic effluents of the plant.
Not just this, tube wells located in the entire town will also get affected due to effluents from the plant. In such a situation, the locals are preparing to dissuade the government from giving nod to the plant.
According to information from sources, a proprietor of a renowned chemical company has secretly sought permission to set up an acid plant near the Banbana pond.
Sources added that the permission sought by the chemical company has been issued in secret, possibly because a large chunk of land has been purchased by the said chemical company by spending crores of rupees near the pond, which is situated barely 500 metre away.
Sources also say that due to the acid plant may lead to contamination of city’s underground water sources.
Banbana pond, is the biggest source of ground water recharge. It also supplies water to the half of the city in summer.
When contacted Nagda sub-divisional magistrate Ashutosh Goswami said, “I do not have any information at this time. Today is a holiday, so before tomorrow I will not be able to share any information on the matter.”
