Madhya Pradesh: Thousands to pay homage to Tantya Mama at Patalpani on December 4

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of people from the tribal community is expected to gather at Patalpani—a place located close to Mhow—on the day revolutionary Tantya Mama turned a martyr on December 4. Full arrangements for their food, stay and vehicle parking will be made.

The state government is organising a two-day programme there. Home minister Narottam Mishra, at a meeting on Thursday, reviewed the preparations being made for the occasion. Mishra said that a ‘Kalash Yatra’ and a ‘Tantya Mama Memorial Programme’ were being organised to mark the invaluable sacrifice and patriotism of the revolutionary who had sacrificed his life for the country. “Our efforts should be that the maximum number of people play their part in this event and imbibe the thoughts of Jannayak Tantya Mama.

MP Shankar Lalwani, divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, I-G Harinarayanchari Mishra, collector Manish Singh, DIG Manish Kapooria and other public representatives, officers and employees were present at the meeting.

District-in-charge minister Mishra instructed all the officers that various activities should be conducted regularly in the coming week to ensure public participation in this grand programme. He directed the divisional commissioner to ensure that food, rest facilities and all other basic arrangements are made for people attending the event. He directed I-G Mishra to handle the traffic arrangements during the Rath Yatra and depute adequate teams to maintain law and order.

Descendants of Tantya Mama to attend event

Divisional commissioner Sharma said the descendants of Tantya Mama would also take part in the memorial programme. The two ‘Kalash Yatras’ will be taken out—one from Barod Ahir, the birthplace of Tantya Mama, on November 27, and the second from Sailana on November 29. Both the yatras will reach Patalpani on December 4. During the journey, a doctors’ team will also accompany them

Tantya Mama’s bronze statue will be installed in Patalpani

Collector Singh said a bronze statue of Tantya Mama would be installed in Patalpani. Adequate parking arrangements had been made within a two-kilometre radius of the venue, he added, besides arrangements for buses for locals

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 01:56 AM IST