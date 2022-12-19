Madhya Pradesh: Thousands of Indoreans spread the message of running for good health

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim of explaining the importance of running for a healthy life and raising awareness about it, thousands of people from Malwa region, including Indoris, participated in the Malwa Marathon 'Daudega Indore' competition organized in Indore on Sunday. The race competition, which started at Nehru Stadium at 6 am, was inaugurated in the presence of MLA Mahendra Hardia and runner Sameer Singh, who was part of the 10,000 kilometer ultra-race.

In three categories, Half Marathon (21 km), Open Run (10 km) and Dream Run (5 km), 160 winners were declared in 21 km run respectively. While 120 participants in 10 kilometer run and 20 participants in dream run won the top prize. More than 300 participants were given gifts, medals, certificates and gift hampers through lucky draw.

On this occasion, the organizer Pushkar Mehta said, "People enjoyed running on the streets of Indore and gave a message of awareness to the state and the countrymen about the importance of running in a healthy life.

Along with the public-administration of Indore, the entire event I would also like to thank all Energy, sponsor partners for their valuable support in making this a success."To make the competition successful, the organizing committee has partnered with Red Bull, Green Soul, PR 24x7, Radio Mirchi, SAIL, Enerzal, Indore Composite Pvt. Ltd., Authentic HR Solution, Magic Zero, Shivaay Law Associate, Shelby Multi Specialty Hospital, Thanking Jasmines, kuchb.online and Karmaveer Khel Evam Social Service Organization .