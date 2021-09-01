e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 01:50 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Thieves target three flats at Shalimar Township

The thieves had targeted flat No 504 owned by Anu Gupta, flat No 101 owned by Arshi Khan and flat No 104 owned by Laxman Patel.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves struck at three flats in Ulster Mary building, Shalimar Township, AB Road, and took away cash and jewellery worth thousands of rupees.

The thieves had targeted flat No 504 owned by Anu Gupta, flat No 101 owned by Arshi Khan and flat No 104 owned by Laxman Patel. They broke open the locks and decamped with the valuables, whose details are being gathered by the police. None of the flat owners was there when the thieves broke in. Apparently, the CCTV camera installed at the building was not working.

Jahan Patel who lives in flat No 101, said that her parents had gone to Kutch, Gujarat and she had stayed overnight at a friend’s place and when she came back this morning she saw the front door lock had been broken and valuables were missing. She said that situation was the same in the other two flats.

Police are investigating the thefts.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 01:50 AM IST
