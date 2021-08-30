Madhya Pradesh: Thieves target ex-DSP's house

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A thief decamped with valuables worth Rs 5.46 lakh from the house of a retired DSP in the Bhanwarkuan area on Saturday night.

The police station in charge Santosh Dudhi said that the theft occurred in the house of retired DSP RC Birthe.

Police said that Birthe was sleeping on the first floor of his house and the thieves entered the house from a window on the ground floor. They decamped with valuables from the rooms on the ground floor.

The thieves have decamped with gold jewellery, silver utensils and other valuables totalling Rs 5.46 lakh. The accused also took away Birthe's 12-bore gun along with live cartridges.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 02:55 AM IST