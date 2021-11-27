Madhya Pradesh: Thieves steal iron coils worth lakhs from shop with help of crane

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted a shop of an iron trader and managed to decamp with two iron coils worth lakhs of rupees from there in the Lasudia area on Thursday night. It is said that the thieves reached there in a heavy vehicle and they stole the coils with the help of a crane. The incident also raised a question about police patrolling in the area. The police are examining the CCTVs installed in the area to identify the accused.

According to the Lasudia police station, Mohammad Salim, a resident of Anoop Nagar has lodged a complaint that he runs a shop with the name Classic Steels in New Loha Mandi. He closed his shop at around 8 pm on Thursday. On Friday morning, one of his employees informed that the shop was open. He reached there and found that two iron coils were missing from there. The value of the coils is in lakhs.

It is said that the thieves broke open the lock and entered the shop. After that they stole coils with the help of a crane from the godown. The police said that the accused reached there in a heavy vehicle. Police believed that the thieves were aware of what was inside the shop. The CCTVs of the area are being checked to identify the accused and their truck number.

The traders of New Loha Mandi had been fearing for such an incident to take place. They demanded installation of lights, more CCTVs and security guards in the mandi during the night. Some traders also met police officers and demanded that they nab the thieves soon.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 02:57 AM IST