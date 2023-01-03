Madhya Pradesh: Thieves decamp with cash, jewellery worth over Rs 15 Lakh in Dhar

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Despite strict vigil by the police, thieves continue to target houses and shops in rural areas of Dhar district. In the latest incident, thieves committed a major theft at a house in Naugaon village from where they decamped with gold and cash worth lakhs of rupees. A gang of burglars targeted a locked house in early hours on Monday and decamped with Rs 1.5 lakh cash and gold jewellery worth over Rs 15 lakh by breaking open the main door under Naugaon police station limits.

At the time of the incident, the owner of the house named Ganesh Makwana was out for a morning walk. When he returned, he was shocked to find the lock of the main door broken. The house was ransacked. Upon checking, it was revealed that burglars decamped with cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees. The police have lodged a case against unidentified accused and initiated an investigation. Three masked miscreants were seen entering the house. Police personnel arrived at the spot for inspection along with a dog squad and also collected fingerprint evidence from the spot. CSP Devendra Singh Dhurve, TI Chandrabhan Singh Chadhar rushed to the spot and scanned CCTV footages installed in the area to identify the accused.

It was learnt that Rohan, son of Ganesh tied the knot on December 8, 2022. All the jewellery (related to marriage) was found missing from the house. CSP, Dhurve said that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway. Serious efforts are made to crack the case.

