Madhya Pradesh: Thief in garb of woman makes away with cash & jewellery in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A thief in the garb of a woman entered Dhannalal Ki Chawl and made away with cash and jewellery. He also threatened woman house owner when she woke up. The miscreant, clad in salwar-suit, was later caught in the CCTV.

According to reports, a thief entered house number 10/9 of Dhannalal Ki Chawl under the Neelganga police station around 3:30am wearing a green salwar suit. As the house was not locked from inside, entry was easy. He collected jewellery and cash from an almirah. As he tried to pick up purse kept on table

He picked up the purse that was kept on the table. Meanwhile, house owner Prabha Jagdish Verma woke up after hearing noise. In order to keep her mum, the accused brandished a weapon and threatened to kill her. Prabha’s son Abhijeet Verma too was in the house. He told police that he too was threatened. The police registered a case on the basis of the CCTV footage

