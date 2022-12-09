Madhya Pradesh: Cops face the heat for inaction in attempted abduction case in Ujjain

Aggrieved members of Karni Sena and Sarva Samaj resort to chakka jam on Agar Road in Ujjain on Friday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The attempted abduction of a girl from her house in Tirupati Gold Colony and the assault on her family have led to protests by the Sarva Samaj. Members of Karni Sena and Sarva Samaj demonstrated at the Chimanganj Mandi police station, here on Friday, and demanded the arrest of the accused.

Ashish Raghuvanshi molested the girl on Wednesday night. When the girl protested, Ashish along with his companions entered her house tired to carry her away and thrashed her family members when they tried to stop them from taking away the girl. In protest against this, people of Karni Sena and Sarva Samaj gathered and demonstrated at the Chimanganj police station and staged a dharna. The protesters including women also formed a human chain and resorted to chakka jam on Agar Road.

A large number of people gathered and demanded the arrest of the accused and the inaction of the police was questioned including their absence from the various intersections of the city.