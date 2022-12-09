e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Cops face the heat for inaction in attempted abduction case in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Cops face the heat for inaction in attempted abduction case in Ujjain

Protesters stage chakka jam

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 11:59 PM IST
article-image
Aggrieved members of Karni Sena and Sarva Samaj resort to chakka jam on Agar Road in Ujjain on Friday | FP Photo
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The attempted abduction of a girl from her house in Tirupati Gold Colony and the assault on her family have led to protests by the Sarva Samaj. Members of Karni Sena and Sarva Samaj demonstrated at the Chimanganj Mandi police station, here on Friday, and demanded the arrest of the accused.

Ashish Raghuvanshi molested the girl on Wednesday night. When the girl protested, Ashish along with his companions entered her house tired to carry her away and thrashed her family members when they tried to stop them from taking away the girl. In protest against this, people of Karni Sena and Sarva Samaj gathered and demonstrated at the Chimanganj police station and staged a dharna. The protesters including women also formed a human chain and resorted to chakka jam on Agar Road. 

A large number of people gathered and demanded the arrest of the accused and the inaction of the police was questioned including their absence from the various intersections of the city.

Read Also
Ujjain: 'Environmental problems must be relooked at with traditional Indian knowledge system'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

News Diary Dewas: Cultural programme to be held today

News Diary Dewas: Cultural programme to be held today

Madhya Pradesh: Six-day acupressure camp by Rotary Club begins in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Six-day acupressure camp by Rotary Club begins in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Membership drive of Original Press Club to start from Dec 15 in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Membership drive of Original Press Club to start from Dec 15 in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Meeting held to discuss details of next year’s Vikramotsav in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Meeting held to discuss details of next year’s Vikramotsav in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: One more stabbing incident reported in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: One more stabbing incident reported in Ujjain