Madhya Pradesh: 'There’s Gross Corruption, Commission Game In The Construction Of Chunar Dam,' Says Congress MLA Pratap Grewal

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Pratap Grewal from Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district accused gross corruption and commission game in the construction of Chunar Dam here and demanded a high-level investigation into the matter.

A Congress delegation led by Grewal on Monday met SDM and submitted a memorandum addressing the Chief Minister.

Earlier, Grewal addressing the delegation said that whoever constructed the dam did not follow the norms as the contractor did not use black soil in the construction.

Even though the administration claimed that they had repaired the damage, still water spilt from five to six places in the dam and danger loomed over about 15,000 villagers.

Notably, the sluice gate of the Chunar dam started sinking amid ongoing rain in the area on September 8. Following the incident, fear gripped villagers after they saw an eight to 10 feet deep hole near the sluice gate of the dam situated about 20 kilometres from Sardarpur tehsil headquarters in Machliya gram panchayat.

They immediately informed SDM and the water resource department, who rushed to the spot and initiated repair work.

Chunar Dam was built five years ago by the Water Resources Department at a cost of about Rs 25 crore in Wadlipada gram panchayat of Machliya. Currently, the water level of the dam is 30 feet below the overflow level.