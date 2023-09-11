 Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Attacks Family Travelling On Bike, 3 Injured In Dhar
Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Attacks Family Travelling On Bike, 3 Injured In Dhar

No end in sight for man-animal conflict in the region

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard attacked and injured a homemaker riding pillion with her husband, kid and father-in-law in Nisarpur area late Sunday night. The big cat attempted to take away the woman and her kid but the family managed to scare the leopard into releasing the child and mother from its grip.

The incident took place in Kadmal village of Dhar district on Sunday night when Rajneesh Goswami, wife Jyoti Goswami, their 2-year-old child and Sanjay Goswami was returning home after visiting KhatuShyam Temple in Nisarpur. Late in the night, the leopard, which emerged from a nearby field, attacked the family mounted on a bike on BajriKheda Road. The big cat attacked Jyoti and her child and attempted to take them away into the forest but the family managed to scare the leopard into releasing the child and mother from its grip. The leopard then went back into the forest.

Rajneesh Goswami suffered scratch injury and the trio were treated at the community health centre, Nisarpur. The leopard attack has created panic among people. The villagers have informed the forest department team about the incident. The department is keeping a close watch on the movement of the big cat in the area.

The villagers have complained to the department about leopard sightings in this area several times. But the forest department failed to catch big cats. Notably, leopard attacks have increased in the area due to filling of back water of Sardar Sarovar Dam. After the incident, bike riders have been asked to be alert on road.

