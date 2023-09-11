Madhya Pradesh: CBN Officers Intercept Vehicles To Seize Over 2k Kg Of Poppy Husk In Neemuch

FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch intercepted two pick-up vehicles on Saturday, carrying 2008.800 kg of poppy husk near Rebari Bavji Mandir on the Palchha - Udpura village road in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. The officers were tipped off about the vehicles that were transporting poppy husk from Kanera Ghata area to Jodhpur.

Acting swiftly, a CBN team was assembled and dispatched on Friday to monitor the suspected route closely. Upon identifying the vehicles, the team moved in for an interception. The operation was not without its challenges, as several rounds were fired during the process. Despite the perpetrators managing to evade capture in the dense forest, the vehicles were secured and brought to the CBN office for a thorough search.

Upon inspection, a staggering 101 plastic bags containing poppy husk were discovered, weighing a total of 2008.800 kilogram. The contraband was distributed between the two vehicles, with 52 plastic bags amounting to 1034.800 kilogram found in the first pick-up and 49 plastic bags weighing 974 kilogram in the second vehicle.

Following necessary legal procedures, the seized poppy straw, along with the apprehended vehicles, were confiscated under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

