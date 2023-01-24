Madhya Pradesh: Terminated policeman shoots himself, dies in Neemuch

Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A terminated police head constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Neemuch on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Govid Singh, a resident of Indiranagar, in Neemuch, who was terminated from duty in 2005 (around 15 years ago). On receiving information, police rushed to the scene and sent the body to the hospital for a post-mortem.

It was learnt that a person accused of drug smuggling had ran away from police custody when he was being taken to be produced before a court in Jaipur in 2011. This resulted in head constable Singh being terminated. Later Singh was acquitted by the lower court but Police Department appealed against it in the High Court which continued its termination.

Commenting over the matter, Additional SP Sunder Singh Kanesh told Free Press that based on a preliminary probe, it seemed that the terminated head constable had committed suicide after shooting himself. However, the actual reason would be ascertained once the investigation completes. Police have launched an investigation as soon as it received information about the incident.

Mahendra Singh, the son of the deceased claimed that his father was depressed and undergoing medical treatment for a long time. On Tuesday, he was being taken for a therapy session for depression when he committed suicide by shooting himself with a licenced gun.

