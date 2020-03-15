Madhya Pradesh: Tension surfaces in Mahidpur as two groups pelt stones; three cops injured

Mahidpur: Three policemen were injured in a stone pelting incident that occurred between two groups on Saturday night. The policemen were sent to hospitals for treatment.

Commissioner Anand Sharma informed that one out of two groups reached Mahidpur police station on Sunday to lodge complaint against the other. The incident caused panic in the town. Local markets also remained closed on Sunday. The police also found vandalised vehicles in some localities.

Sub inspector Deshraj Verma was sent to Ujjain for treatment, and the other two were given medical facilities in Mahidpur. The police have also stepped up patrolling across the town, which has led to a curfew like situation.

Police, admin officials visit spot: Keeping in view the gravity of situation, commissioner Sharma, IG Rakesh Gupta, collector Shashank Mishra and SP Sachin Atulkar inspected the place of occurrence. Seven cases have been registered against 135 people under provisions of Indian Penal Code. A total of six accused have been arrested.

The officials conducted a meeting of police and administrative officials and gave necessary instructions. According to collector Mishra, the situation is under control. He has asked the locals to cooperate with the police. Additional force has been deployed in the town to maintain law and order in case such incident recurs.