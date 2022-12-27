Madhya Pradesh: Tendu leaf collection and trade workshop concludes in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop on tendu leaf collection and trade was organised under Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, 1996 by Alirajpur forest division. The programme was organised for the office bearers of Alirajpur Gram Sabhas and committees.

Collector Raghvendra Singh and divisional forest officer (DFO) Mayank Gurjar were especially present in the workshop. Initially, collector Singh informed the audience about the various provisions of the PESA Act and its importance. Similarly, DFO Gurjar informed about the provisions and rights made in the PESA Act for collection and trade of tendu leaves.

While explaining the money lending business, Gurjar said that, under the PESA law, it is necessary for the concerned moneylender to have a licence to work. This also requires registration. A money lender can take interest on the loan as prescribed by the district administration. In the programme, office bearers from Gram Panchayat Baddla, Kherwad, Moriagaon, Samra, and others were present.

