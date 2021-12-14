Madhya Pradesh: Temperature hovering above normal, cold winds blowing, nip missing in daytime

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rising day and night temperatures have increased the citizens’ wait to enjoy the chill and also increased their wait to get a chance to show off their winter wear. Both night and day temperatures have been hovering above normal for the past couple of days and the feel of winter is missing from the city, except for a few hours at night and in the early morning hours.

However, the forecast of the regional meteorological department officials provides some relief, saying that the city’s temperatures will start dropping again after two days.

On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius, which was stuck to the normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 14.8 degrees Celsius, which was 4 degrees Celsius above normal.

‘Similar conditions to last 1 or 2 more days’

‘Similar conditions will prevail for one-two days more after which both the night and day temperature will drop. Due to the western disturbance, the northern part of the country will witness snowfall and it’ll be the reason for a cold wave in the state leading to a drop in temperatures’ - Meteorological department officials

City weather in December

§ Indore experiences winter from December. This is the driest month of the year. The normal minimum temperature hovers between 15.6 degrees Celsius and 24.3 degrees Celsius and the mean minimum temperature is 11.1 degrees Celsius

§ The sky, generally, remains clear. The days are comparatively warm, but comfortable. The mean maximum temperature is 27.6 degrees Celsius. Surface winds are generally light and usually from the north or north-westerly direction. Average rainfall is 4.4 mm. Mist or haze can be seen early in the morning almost every day leading to poor visibility

§ The average number of foggy days is 0.9 and the average number of rainy days is 0.2

§ Associated with western disturbances (a low-pressure system which moves from west to east across the northern parts of the country), Indore, at times, gets winter rain with considerably cloudy skies. When these western disturbances move away, dry cold air from the northern latitudes set in causing cold wave conditions

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 12:06 AM IST