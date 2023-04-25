Madhya Pradesh: Technical glitch affects evaluation of answer sheets in Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): For the past three days, evaluators evaluating class V and VIII answer sheets at Meghnagar CM Rise School are unable to achieve their target owing to technical glitch in portal. About 300 evaluators of the Meghnagar development block are facing similar issues. The pressure of making results before April 30 and uploading the marks within a limited time has forced teachers to check answer sheets even on Sundays.

According to reports, evaluation of answer sheets was affected due to a technical glitch in portal. The evaluators were instructed by the education department to digitally upload the marks on the portal. Evaluators have to upload the marks on the portal through mobile or tablet after checking every question. Checking the answer sheets and then uploading the marks has become difficult for teachers due to the glitch.