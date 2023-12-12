Madhya Pradesh: Teachers Gherao Collectorate Over Non-Payment Of Salary | FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Around 35 teachers, aided by the Khaknar Tribal Department, gheraoed the collectorate on Tuesday voicing their protest over non-payment of salaries.

The newly-appointed teachers, belonging to nine clusters, were reeling under a severe financial crisis as they had not received their salaries for a period ranging from three to six months.

Demanding urgent release of their pending salary, teachers in large numbers reached the collectorate and handed over a memorandum to joint collector Ashok Kumar Jadhav.

In their memorandum, they mentioned that teachers, hailing from different regions including Betul, Hoshangabad, Bhind, Morena, Gwalior, Sehore, and Dhar have been posted in Burhanpur. But they remain unpaid despite diligently serving in schools since April.

They have been facing acute financial hardship due to the delay in salary disbursement, which has persisted despite prior complaints. Jitendra Kajle, a teacher said that teachers have been posted in Khaknar, Tukaithar, Dedtalai, Doifodiya, Sirpur, Bhatkheda, Navra, Ambada, and Nepanagar.

He demanded an urgent solution to their salary crisis from the officials. Teachers in the region have been voicing their demand for the timely and regular payment of their salaries for several months now.