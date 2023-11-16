 Madhya Pradesh: Teacher Found Inebriated During Training, Suspended
Medical examination confirmed that the teacher had indeed consumed alcohol.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
Representative Image |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district election officer Priyank Mishra suspended primary teacher Shantilal Shapaliya for turning up in an inebriated condition in training programme.

Shapaliya from Kiloli Sankul Centre Rajod deployed as polling officer 2, was found drunk during trianing session at Government Higher Secondary School. Medical examination confirmed that the teacher had indeed consumed alcohol.

In response, collector Mishra promptly suspended Shantilal Shapaliya, with immediate effect. During suspension Shapaliya has been attached to Tribal Affairs department, with entitlement to subsistence allowance.



