Madhya Pradesh: Teacher Falls In Culvert, Dies | Representative Image

Mhow (Madha Pradesh): Ramprasad Katara, a government school teacher died after falling in a culvert near Choral dam on Sunday evening. As per Badgonda police, Katara, a resident of Raikunda village near Vanchu Point, had gone to visit his relative's house at Pipliya village on Sunday afternoon.

While he was returning home, he along with his bike fell into the broken culvert near Choral dam and was badly injured in the incident.

He remained there for a long time till another passerby noticed him and informed the ambulance after he noticed severe bleeding from his head and face.

He was taken to Mhow Civil Hospital where he was declared brought dead. His family members have been informed and the body will be handed over to them on Monday.

As per sources, when the body was being taken to the hospital, villagers who had gathered there stopped the ambulance in protest against not repairing the broken culvert. Officials talked to them and convinced them for getting it repaired immediately.

