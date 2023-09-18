 Madhya Pradesh: Teacher Falls In Culvert, Dies
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Teacher Falls In Culvert, Dies

Madhya Pradesh: Teacher Falls In Culvert, Dies

While he was returning home, he along with his bike fell into the broken culvert near Choral dam and was badly injured in the incident.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Teacher Falls In Culvert, Dies | Representative Image

Mhow (Madha Pradesh): Ramprasad Katara, a government school teacher died after falling in a culvert near Choral dam on Sunday evening. As per Badgonda police, Katara, a resident of Raikunda village near Vanchu Point, had gone to visit his relative's house at Pipliya village on Sunday afternoon.

While he was returning home, he along with his bike fell into the broken culvert near Choral dam and was badly injured in the incident.

He remained there for a long time till another passerby noticed him and informed the ambulance after he noticed severe bleeding from his head and face.

He was taken to Mhow Civil Hospital where he was declared brought dead. His family members have been informed and the body will be handed over to them on Monday.

As per sources, when the body was being taken to the hospital, villagers who had gathered there stopped the ambulance in protest against not repairing the broken culvert. Officials talked to them and convinced them for getting it repaired immediately.

Read Also
MP: Khajuraho Municipality Takes Out Awareness Rally
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Delegates From 32 Countries Visit USC Project

Madhya Pradesh: Delegates From 32 Countries Visit USC Project

‘Vastu Shastra Is Science Of Practical Knowledge’  

‘Vastu Shastra Is Science Of Practical Knowledge’  

Madhya Pradesh: Incessant Rains And Floods Throw Normal Life Out Of Gear

Madhya Pradesh: Incessant Rains And Floods Throw Normal Life Out Of Gear

MP: Mahamandleshwar Supports Decision To Implement ‘Dress Code’ In Mahakal Temple

MP: Mahamandleshwar Supports Decision To Implement ‘Dress Code’ In Mahakal Temple

Madhya Pradesh: Commisioner Inspects Waterlogged Areas

Madhya Pradesh: Commisioner Inspects Waterlogged Areas