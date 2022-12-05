Madhya Pradesh: Tax practitioners analyse judicial review on GST in Ujjain

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A seminar on ‘GST in the eyes of Courts’ was organised by the Study Circle, Tax Practitioner’s Association Ujjain. The seminar was organised under the chairmanship of association president Anil Dalal. Amit Dave, senior tax consultant, DJ Dave and Co, Indore was the keynote speaker in this seminar.

Dave analysed the decisions given by high courts and the Supreme Court on different aspects of the GST law. In these decisions, the judicial comments on the nuances of GST law and the consequences of these decisions on the business world were explained in detail by the speaker.

The guest introduction was given by Pritesh Nagar and the speaker was welcomed by Vijay Navlakha. The introduction of the programme was presented by Study Circle chairman Amol Joshi. A memento was presented to the keynote speaker by TPA president Anil Dalal. The programme was moderated by Study Circle convener Prasoon Bhawalkar while vote of thanks was given by Ajit Kalkar.

