Madhya Pradesh: Tall promises fall short in remote areas of Dhar after government fails to give good healthcare facility, road connectivity

Dhar: Even after the state government's tall promises of providing good health care in rural areas, lack of road connectivity in the remote areas is still a matter of concern for villagers of Bhutia village under Tirla development block in Dhar district.

Village which is situated barely five kilometers from the district headquarters figuring a total population of around 1000, falls under Seetapath panchayat. Villagers claimed that their village is situated about two kilometers from the road and even after running from pillar to post to raise their complaint about the road from MLA to the government officials, no one hardly bothers to listen to their plight.

Villagers claimed that with no road connectivity, residents of the village here have to carry patients on a cot to a hospital as no road no ambulance or Janani Suraksha van can reach their doorstep.