Madhya Pradesh: Taliban takeover in Afghanistan hits dry fruit trade

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city's dry fruit trade has been badly hit in the past two days after the Taliban in Afghanistan imposed a ban on import and export from India. While supply from New Delhi is down by 50 per cent, the prices have started soaring.

The Siyaganj Kirana Market is considered as the dry fruit trade hub of Central India. The supply mainly comes from Mumbai and Delhi, where big wholesellers buy it from Afghanistan. From Indore the dry fruits are supplied to Rajasthan and bordering districts of Maharashtra.

"Dry fruits in the city does not come directly from Afghanistan. We get it from traders in Delhi and Mumbai, who get it from Afghanistan. While supply has dropped by 50 per cent, some traders are hording them as there is a ban on import and export in that country. As a result, prices of all dry fruits have increased anywhere between Rs 200 to 400 per kg," said leading dry fruit seller Sunil Jain.

Jain said that the after the corona pandemic, the consumption of dry fruits have been increased. People think that these will help in improving their immunity . Also the fesitive season demand is also there.

"If supply constrains from Afghanistan continue, then dry fruits will become more expensive in future," Sanjay Neema, dry fruit trader said.

Major dry fruits imported from Afghanistan

Kandhari Kishmish (Raisins), Kandhari Pista (Pistachio), Abdullah Badam (Almond), Jardalu (Dried Apricot), Fig, Munukka (Black Raisins), Khubani (Apricot fruit)

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 01:07 AM IST