Madhya Pradesh: 'Take action against those promoting conversion'

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament Gajendra Singh Patel directed the administration to take stringent action against the people promoting religious conversion in Khargone-Barwani region.

During a jansamvad programme in Rajpur on Friday, he said that the work of an additional ward in Rajpur Hospital will start soon and an ambulance will also be provided. He assured to raise the issues affecting farmers in the next session of Parliament.

Patel wrote to the Khargone SP to look into the rise in reports of conversion among the tribal community in Rasgaon. Police have booked two persons who are allegedly involved in the matter and further probe is underway.

Patel told media persons that Sushasan campaign will be launched again to check the activities of miscreants.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 10:49 PM IST