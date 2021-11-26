e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra govt to give Rs 50,000 aid to kin of COVID-19 victimsCOVID-19: Maharashtra records 852 new cases, 34 deaths, 665 recoveriesIndia updates list of 'at-risk' countries
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 10:49 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 'Take action against those promoting conversion'

During a jansamvad programme in Rajpur on Friday, he said that the work of an additional ward in Rajpur Hospital will start soon and an ambulance will also be provided.
FP News Service
File Photo |

File Photo |

Advertisement

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament Gajendra Singh Patel directed the administration to take stringent action against the people promoting religious conversion in Khargone-Barwani region.

During a jansamvad programme in Rajpur on Friday, he said that the work of an additional ward in Rajpur Hospital will start soon and an ambulance will also be provided. He assured to raise the issues affecting farmers in the next session of Parliament.

Patel wrote to the Khargone SP to look into the rise in reports of conversion among the tribal community in Rasgaon. Police have booked two persons who are allegedly involved in the matter and further probe is underway.

Patel told media persons that Sushasan campaign will be launched again to check the activities of miscreants.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: NEP is helpful in making students competent, efficient Madhya Pradesh: NEP is helpful in making students competent, efficient

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 10:49 PM IST
Advertisement