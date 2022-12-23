Madhya Pradesh: Tabla, songs, sarod captivate audience at Tansen Festival in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The 98th Tansen Music Festival reached its crescendo at Bateshwar on Thursday when the artists from Gwalior, Indore and Delhi entertained the audience.

Vivek Nawle from Indore played Tabla, Sadhana Goure from Gwalior presented songs, and Prabhat Kumar from Delhi presented Sarod recital. The tals (beats) presented by Nawle captivated the listeners.

Similarly, songs presented by Gaure from Gwalior through various ragas. Most of the songs she presented were Bhajans (devotional songs). Manoj Patidar accompanied her on Tabla.

Similarly, the audience clapped and tapped to the notes of Sarod recital presented by Prabhat Kumar from Delhi.

Young Prabhat Kumar is an established Sarod player. He is a disciple of Padmabhusan Sharan Rani. He also learnt how to play Tabla from his father Kailash Chandra Saxena. His mother imparted him training in the folk music of Uttar Pradesh.

The organisers of the Tansen Music Festival are planning to celebrate the centenary of the festival in 2024 with fanfare. In an interaction with Free Press, Prabhat Kumar said that there are tourist places like Bateshwara, Mitawali, Padhawali, Kakanmath and Shani Mandir in Morena, so this place should get prominence in the world.

Additional collector Narottam Bhargava welcomed the three artists before the event. Additional director of Baba Alauddin Khan Academy Vijay Shravan, sub-divisional magistrate of Morena LK Pandey and other officials were present at the function.