Madhya Pradesh: Swati assumes charge as Neemuch president

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Newly elected Neemuch municipality president Swati Gaurav Chopra has assumed the charge.

Swati Chopra assumed the post of President at around 10.30 am on Wednesday. After which Swati reached the local town hall.

According to the information, Swati Chopra worshipped before taking charge. During this, other employees including Municipality CMO Garima Patidar also welcomed Swati. After which all the officials and workers reached the town hall.

On this occasion a large number of BJP officials and workers including MP Sudhir Gupta, Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, District President Pawan Patidar, Santosh Chopra, and former and newly elected councillors of the municipality were present.

Read Also Indore: One apprehended for duping a Granthi of Gurudwara