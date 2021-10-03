Madhya Pradesh: ‘Swachhata Samwad’ held at ward 73

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A programme, ‘Swachhta Samwad’ was organised at ward 73 which is a zero-waste ward on Saturday in which over 16 representatives of the Bohra community from 16 cities have participated to know the working model of cleanliness of Indore. In the programme, MP Shankar Lalwani, former mayor and MLA Malini Gaur, divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal and others were present.

“Bohra community has played a very strong role in maintaining cleanliness in the city and they actively participate in government programmes. Over 16 representatives of the Bohra community from 16 cities of MP were present in the Swachhata Samwad,” said MP Lalwani.

Divisional commissioner Sharma said that nowadays people have started maintaining cleanliness and now they are actively participating in the swachhata drive.

IMC commissioner Pal also appreciated the efforts made by Bohra community members to make the ward, zero waste ward and motivated them to help people from other wards and cities for making their place, a zero-waste ward.

