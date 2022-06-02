 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign organised at Omkareshwar Power Station

It was inaugurated by collecting plastic wastes from residential areas of Urja Vihar Colony, Shopping Complex, Cricket Ground, Pump House, and others. Also, a special campaign was launched to collect biotic and inorganic waste separately.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 09:51 PM IST
article-image

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The Swachhta Pakhwada was organised at the Omkareshwar Power Station, NHDC Ltd as per the instruction of the Ministry of Power, Government of India under the"Swachhata Hi Seva" campaign.

It was inaugurated by collecting plastic wastes from residential areas of Urja Vihar Colony, Shopping Complex, Cricket Ground, Pump House, and others. Also, a special campaign was launched to collect biotic and inorganic waste separately.

In this sequence, on May 31 a cleanliness rally was taken out by the personnel of NHDC, under the leadership of general manager Prasath KumarDixit. The rally passed from areas like Omkareshwar Power Station, Sidhwarkut, Brahampuri Ghat and reached Omkareshwar Temple.

Later, end to end cleaning of Brahmapuri Ghat was done by all the officers and employees of the power station. During this, all the polyethene, waste clothes, and garbage were collected and deposited in the dustbin.

Project's general manager (Electrical) Vasant Hurmade, general manager (Civil) Mr Sunil Jain and other senior officers, and employees were also present.

Read Also
Bhopal: Bhopal, Rewa win group A matches in Dr SM Khan U-18 One Day Cricket Tournament
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign organised at Omkareshwar Power Station

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Best ever May freight loading by Central Railway

Mumbai: Best ever May freight loading by Central Railway

Amid Gyanvapi row, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asks, 'Why look for shivling in every masjid?'

Amid Gyanvapi row, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asks, 'Why look for shivling in every masjid?'

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra active cases jump to 4,559

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra active cases jump to 4,559

Sharad Pawar asks NCP ministers to press for cabinet decision on holding caste-based census in...

Sharad Pawar asks NCP ministers to press for cabinet decision on holding caste-based census in...

Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab warns of strict action against dealers, makers who illegally modify,...

Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab warns of strict action against dealers, makers who illegally modify,...