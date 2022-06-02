Madhya Pradesh: 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign organised at Omkareshwar Power Station

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The Swachhta Pakhwada was organised at the Omkareshwar Power Station, NHDC Ltd as per the instruction of the Ministry of Power, Government of India under the"Swachhata Hi Seva" campaign.

It was inaugurated by collecting plastic wastes from residential areas of Urja Vihar Colony, Shopping Complex, Cricket Ground, Pump House, and others. Also, a special campaign was launched to collect biotic and inorganic waste separately.

In this sequence, on May 31 a cleanliness rally was taken out by the personnel of NHDC, under the leadership of general manager Prasath KumarDixit. The rally passed from areas like Omkareshwar Power Station, Sidhwarkut, Brahampuri Ghat and reached Omkareshwar Temple.

Later, end to end cleaning of Brahmapuri Ghat was done by all the officers and employees of the power station. During this, all the polyethene, waste clothes, and garbage were collected and deposited in the dustbin.

Project's general manager (Electrical) Vasant Hurmade, general manager (Civil) Mr Sunil Jain and other senior officers, and employees were also present.