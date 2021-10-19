Madhya Pradesh: SVEEP icon appeals to youths to cast vote

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the upcoming Jobat Assembly bypolls, a voter awareness programme was organised in Chandra Shekhar Azad University under SVEEP programme on Monday.

District SVEEP icon Radhika Gupta addressed the gathering and appealed to youth to cast their vote as well as encourage others for the same. Radhika said that everyone above 18 years of age and registered in the voting list should exercise their franchise.

During the event, people took oath to vote and raise awareness in this regard. Zila panchayat official Ramakant Patidar, National Rural Livelihood Mission member Anita Patidar along with university staff and students were present. University staff presented a memento to Radhika.

Women organise awareness rally

National Rural Livelihood Mission workers and anganwadi workers along with local women of Ublad village organised several activities under SVEEP programme to raise voting awareness for the upcoming Jobat by-polls. They took out an awareness rally across the village encouraging people to vote by raising slogans and making rangoli. They appealed to everyone to cast their vote on election day, October 30, Anuradha Patidar, Vishwajit Kushwah, Kapil Suryavanshi, Ramachandra Jharia, Sangeeta Mehda along with others were present.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 01:59 AM IST