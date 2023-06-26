Madhya Pradesh: Survey Launched To Identify Bhu Adhikar Scheme’s Beneficiaries

FPJ

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has launched a survey to help government identify genuine beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Residential Land Rights scheme (Mukhyamantri Awasiya Bhu Adhikar Yojana) on Saturday.

From financial inclusion to better health care, various government-backed schemes are helping the poor to improve their overall quality of life. Similarly, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) was designed to make housing affordable for citizens. Social worker Sunil Jain said that the Chief Minister launched Bhu Adhikar Yojana aims to provide free residential plots to poor rural families for building their houses.

Through this scheme, the citizens of the state would be able to lead a respectable life with minimum basic necessities. Every citizen would be able to have his/her own house. Poor families can submit their application forms offline to the administration. To implement the scheme at the ground-level, Khandwa MLA Devendra Verma wrote a letter to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to identify genuine beneficiaries and reach its benefits to them.

Various landless people are residing in Sanjay Nagar, Dadaji Ward, Mahatma Gandhi Ward, Sudama Nagri, Surajkund Ward and other places. He also urged collector Anoop Kumar Singh to help identify beneficiaries by conducting a survey. Now, the district administration has launched survey work across various wards by constituting special teams. Along with this, the collector has assured to set up camps at the ward-level as well.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Five Injured Over Land Dispute In Khandwa