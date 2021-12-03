Madhya Pradesh: Super Speciality Hospital plans to run dialysis unit for 24 hrs for next few days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The dialysis unit started at Super Speciality Hospital will soon operate for 24 hours and a facility for peritoneal dialysis will also be started there with haemodialysis.

According to assistant professor of nephrology Dr Isha Tiwari Arora and Dr Jai Singh Arora, the unit has been started with six machines of which one will be reserved for patients of hepatitis and other diseases.

“Our priority will be to provide super-speciality treatment to patients who have complex issues and require special care and observation during dialysis. We also have eight machines which will be used for patients in the OT and ICU as these patients can’t be moved,” Dr Isha Arora said. She added that the unit would be expanded according to the requirements of patients.

“We’ve started the haemodialysis in the hospital, but will also start a peritoneal dialysis facility as early as possible so that patients can save time and utilise them for themselves,” Dr Jai Arora said.

The doctors also said they would start the dialysis facility for 24 hours so that emergency patients did not have to wait till the morning to get treated.

Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma and dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit also inspected the facility and directed the officials to expand the unit according to the requirements.

