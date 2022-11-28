Madhya Pradesh: 'Successful coop biz models can be  easily created through start-ups', says National Cooperative Federation of India director

Girl participants of Successful Cooperative Business Model programme | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): At present, many types of innovative start-ups have started in India. Keeping this in mind, different types of successful cooperative business models can be easily created through cooperatives.

This idea was presented by Rajeev Sharma, director, National Cooperative Federation of India, in a virtual programme organised by Cooperative Education Regional Project, Ujjain, Ministry of Cooperatives, Government of India, under Coop Connect to take cooperatives to the youth in Government Madhav Science College, on the topic Successful Cooperative Business Model.

He gave a detailed presentation of the successful business models currently working in India with examples and said that there is a need for the participation of youth in cooperatives.

The chief guest of the Coop Connect programme was Pradeep Lakhre, district coordinator of National Service Scheme while special guest was Sudarshan Shishulkar, in-charge of computer science, Madhav Science College. It was presided over by Chandrashekhar Bairagi, project officer-in-charge. Prem Singh Jhala conducted the programme.