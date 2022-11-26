Madhya Pradesh: Sub Divisional Magistrate catches pickup full of 80 bags of urea, police registers case

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur sub-divisional magistrate Rahul Chauhan caught a pick-up van loaded with 80 bags of urea at Bola village, about five-kilometre from Sardarpur tehsil headquarters on Friday late evening.

On the application of the agriculture extension officer and the fertilizer inspector, the police registered a case against the driver and the owner of the vehicle and seized the pickup vehicle. This is the fourth major action taken by SDM against the black marketing of urea fertilizer.

According to the information, on Friday late evening, SDM Rahul Chauhan stopped and checked the pickup vehicle number MP 11 G-2158. SDM recovered 80 bags of 45 kilograms of urea from the vehicle.

SDM Chauhan inquired about the driver of the pickup vehicle Kriparam Munia, a resident of Dantoli village in Sardarpur tehsil. He informed the officer that he is transporting this urea from Atul Bhandari, Chambal Fertilizer and Chemical at Para village in Jhabua district. When asked for documents and bills, he expressed his inability to present them.

SDM Chauhan called the officials of the Agriculture Department on the spot and after getting a panchnama made, handed over the 80 urea fertilizer bags filled in the pickup vehicle to the Tribal Service Cooperative Society Sardarpur. The same pickup vehicle was handed over to the police. Instructed to register the case by handing it over to Sardarpur police station.

On the application of Senior Agriculture Department Sardarpur officer Bhujsingh Mandloi and Fertilizer Inspector Rajesh Burman, police station Sardarpur police station, Section 3 of the Essential Commodities Act, against the driver of the pickup vehicle, Kriparam father Shankarlal Munia and the owner of the vehicle, for illegally transporting urea. The case has been registered under other serious sections including 7 and sections 3,4,5,7 of fertilizer control.

Notably, SDM Chauhan had earlier been caught transporting urea fertilizer in Barmandal, Barkheda and Amjhera villages. Even after this, the fertilizer mafia is not desisting from black marketing of urea fertilizer.