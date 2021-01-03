Madhya Pradesh: Students of Barwani Kendriya Vidyalaya submit memorandum for postponing pre-board examinations fearing Covid, mental stress

Barwani: The students of local Kendriya Vidyalaya submitted a memorandum to Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki on Saturday to postpone the upcoming second pre-board examination. They said it will cause them mental stress and they may contract Covid-19.

The memorandum stated Central Board of Secondary Education announced to take board's annual examination in May, which was to be held in March but due to Covid- 19, CBSE decided to conduct the examinations in May. The board has already taken first pre-board online in November and now it has decided to take the second pre-board examinations from January 8-21, 2020.The students said there is no justification for taking pre-board exams five months before the main board examinations.

Students said if they study under stress for the examination, then they will be under further stress for the next five months that will affect their studies on the whole. They said examinations should be postponed so that they get more time to study and will also get rid of mental stress of the pre-board examination. The second pre-board is proposed off-line, causing students to fear contracting Covid-19.