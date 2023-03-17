Madhya Pradesh: Students go on industrial visit to Bherugarh print unit

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Swami Vivekananda Career Guidance Cell organised a one-day industrial visit at the Bherugarh Print Industry, Ujjain for Government College PG and final year of graduation students.

Cell incharge Pragya Sharma and sports officer Chandrashekhar Singh, accompanied the students during the study tour. Industry manager Mohammad Sharif took students around different sections to understand the working and functions of machines used in the manufacturing process.

He said that Bherugarh Print is one of the oldest forms of handicrafts across the country in which ancient craft form of wax-resistant dying is still practised. Natural wax (extracted from honey-bee is used), the products have great demand in the domestic and international markets. The students also interacted with the artisans engaged in the manufacture of quality products who provided an insight into the real working environment. This visit helped the students to bridge the gap between theoretical and practical knowledge.

Later, students visited the Mahakal temple and saw the artefacts made at the newly inaugurated Mahakal Lok Corridor and learnt about its mythological and spiritual importance.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Projects worth Rs 31 crore dedicated to public during Vikas Yatra in Mahidpur