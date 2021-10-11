Madhya Pradesh: Students' future bleak in govt-run school, says MLA Gurjar

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Nagda-Khachrod MLA Dilip Gurjar expressed his disappointment over the poor state of government schools in his assembly constituency. In a letter, the Congress legislator attempted to draw the government's attention towards the alleged sorry state of the government-run schools. Foreseeing students’ future bleak, the legislator urged the school education minister and concerned authorities to look into the matter and take required action at the earliest. Stating that the government schools were facing shortage of teachers and lacked infrastructure, the Congress leader said that he was apprehensive of the future of the students as the government was failing to prioritise education in the state.

In his letter, the MLA said that as many as 10 government schools in his Assembly constituency were facing acute shortage of teaching staff. Most of the schools were relying on one teacher for the last many years or were being run by guest teachers only, he mentioned. The level of education is declining significantly as there is an acute shortage of qualified and dedicated teachers, said Gurjar in his letter.

The legislator also pointed at the lack of infrastructure in the government schools. There is a huge gap between policy and practice, and this can be bridged by restructuring the educational system, he stated.

He also said that children from poor families and vulnerable social groups were among the worst affected by pandemic. Many children had no access to the internet and thus could not avail the benefit of the online teaching or get parental help in learning, he added.

Despite knowing the ground reality, the district education officer failed to arrange teachers in these schools till date, read the letter. It further claimed that the parents were also very disappointed and felt sorry for their children studying in government schools.

Gurjar, in his letter, has urged the education minister and district authorities to look into the matter in the interest of the students. Ensure appointment of teachers in government educational institutes at the earliest as education is the most powerful weapon in the world to make better citizens and to shape a better society, said the MLA in his letter.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 01:13 AM IST