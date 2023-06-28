 Madhya Pradesh: Student dies mysteriously in Badnawar
Madhya Pradesh: Student dies mysteriously in Badnawar

The reason behind her death is yet to be ascertained.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A class 10 student of IG Public School died under mysterious circumstances here in Badnawar on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Aditi, daughter of Dharmendra Solanki. The reason behind her death is yet to be ascertained.

According to information, she fell ill while studying in her class. The school staff immediately rushed her to the civil hospital, where she was declared dead after sometime while undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the school administration also informed her parents, who took her body to their place later. During the preliminary probe it was reported that the girl had a heart valve problem since childhood and doctors had already told about this to her parents. There was a pall of gloom in her school and entire village.

