Madhya Pradesh: Rs 9.5 Lakh Stolen From Car In Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Two unidentified bike-borne criminals allegedly took away a bag containing Rs 9.5 lakh from a parked car outside a private bank on Petlawad road in Badnawar tehsil of Dhar. The incident was reported at 3.30 pm on Thursday, police said.

Complainant Priyanshu Patel of Kod village in his complaint said that after withdrawing cash from bank, he kept it in a bag in his car.

As he was driving home, two unidentified persons stopped and told him that the car had a flat tyre. Alarmed Priyanshu immediately got out of the car and opened dickey to get the car jack. In the meantime, the miscreants escaped with his bag containing cash.

After finding the bag missing, Priyanshu informed his uncle and vegetable market president Jeevan Patel in Mandi. He later went to nearby police station and lodged complaint.

Police station in-charge Vishwadeep Singh Parihar said that based on Patel’s complaint, police started collecting CCTV footages from the market area. Since there was heavy rush at the site, the accused duo managed to flee the spot. Involvement of more than three to four miscreants cannot be ruled out. The police suspect that the miscreants were keeping an eye on Patel ever since he entered the bank.