Madhya Pradesh: Stuck on highway? Call on these numbers to get quick help from MP Police

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Police has urged citizens to keep note of emergency numbers for a safe and stress-free highway journey.

Dial 100 helpline number is used to contact police in emergency.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 1033 Helpline provide multi-lingual support service to road users and integrated with the other highway operations facilities such as toll plaza Ambulance, Patrol Vehicle, Crane, etc. depending on the need.

Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) is a Pan-India single number (112) based emergency response system for citizens in emergencies. Each State/ UT is required to designate a dedicated Emergency Response Centres (ERC) to handle emergency requests. If you require emergency assistance from Police, Fire & Rescue, Health and other services.

The police emphasized that the safety of citizens is their top priority and urged people to contact the emergency numbers in case of any emergency while travelling. The numbers include the police control room, ambulance, and highway patrol, among others. This initiative by the police aims to ensure the safety and security of the citizens, especially during highway journeys, where emergencies can occur at any time.