 Madhya Pradesh: Strong Demand To Restart FM Service
Madhya Pradesh: Strong Demand To Restart FM Service

For over a decade, FM Radio 100.1 has been broadcasting informative programmes, news and entertainment content, catering to diverse sections of society.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 10:38 PM IST
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A collective effort has been made by citizens, social workers and organisations from the Mandsaur-Neemuch district to restart the Vividh Bharti FM programme, which was abruptly stopped in these constituencies.

The sudden halt in the broadcast has left the public disappointed and they are now demanding the resumption of the service.

A letter has been sent to Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, MP Sudhir Gupta and MP Banshilal Gurjar, urging them to take necessary initiatives to restart the Vividh Bharti FM programme.

Bhopal Shocker: Manager Looted Of ₹15 Lakh After Two Strangers Knock Door Asking For Glass Of...
The letter has been signed by numerous citizens, including social workers Manoj Dave, Brajesh Joshi, Sanjay Bharti and many others from urban and rural areas.

They have expressed their hope that the authorities will consider their demand and take prompt action to restore the FM service, which was an essential part of their daily lives.

