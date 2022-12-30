Madhya Pradesh: Striking contractual health workers in Agar; pin PM and CM on Twitter

Representative Image | File

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): The contractual health workers have pinned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Twitter for not taking their strike seriously. Workers are on strike for the past 15 days in support of their demands. The workers raised slogans at Gandhi Upvan in Agar on the 15th day of the strike.

They have demanded their regularization and withdrawal of outsourced workers. Workers union district president Manish Sharma said that the employees are continuing their strike thus conveying their demands to the responsible people.

He added we have posted our demand letter on Twitter, pinning CM, PM and responsible authorities. They warned, if the government fails to fulfil their demands on time then they will increase the intensity of movement. Contract-based health workers Vijay Nagar, Mukesh Suryavanshi and staff of the district hospital were also present.