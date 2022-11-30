Madhya Pradesh: Strict action will be taken against encroachers, says DM Mittal

FP Photo |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district magistrate Bhavya Mittal made it clear that strict action will be taken against the encroachers. Mittal said district administration is strict to take action against the encroachers. Revenue department, police department and the staff of the forest department is jointly deployed to take action with various preparations.

Notably, to save the forest, a precise strategy has been chalked out under the joint guidance of collector Mittal, SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, divisional forest officer Pradeep Mishra. Technology is also being used in a better way by the administration. In view of taking strict action against the encroachers, protection and conservation of forests, forces have been called from other nearby districts as well. The food and lodging arrangements for the force have been made by the district administration. Around 400 forces from other districts like Jhabua, Barwani, Khandwa, Dhar, Khargone have been deployed in Ghagharla area with full preparation.

Sub-divisional officer (SDO, Revenue) Nepanagar Hemlata Solanki said that the forests of Ghagharla are being continuously monitored to identify the encroachers and stop the felling. The administration is keeping a close watch on the entire area through drones. At the same time, monitoring is also being done through binoculars. The officers are continuously taking stock of the area with the entire team.