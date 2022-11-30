Madhya Pradesh: Burhanpur police recovers all 17 rifles looted from forest department out-post

A total of 17 rifles have been recovered | FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur police on Wednesday recovered all 17 rifles which were looted by unidentified miscreants from a post set up by the forest department in Burhanpur district, an official said.

The incident occurred at Bakdi post under Navra forest area of Nepanagar tehsil around 9:30 pm on Monday.

Superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Kumar Lodha said, “Police recovered all the firearms on Wednesday during a search operation launched after the incident.”

SP Lodha addressing the media persons here informed that the accused fled leaving the weapons near the pond at the Bakdi forest outpost.

Earlier, on the night of November 28, about 15 to 20 unidentified assailants attacked Bhola Barela, a security guard posted at the forest department’s outpost armoury and his wife, and looted 17 rifles and cartridges kept in the cupboard of an armoury.

On the complaint of Barela, police registered a case against unidentified miscreants under Section 395, 397 (dacoity) of IPC and began an intensive search operation in the area.

Joint teams of police and forest department raided Bakri and Jampati villages.

The weapons recovered from the spot include 16 pieces of 12 bore guns, one Bharmar gun, which totals to 17 guns. 652 pieces of cartridges of 12 bore guns and 82 pieces of fired cartridges were also recovered. The total value of the seized material is about Rs 4.45 lakh.

The accused are still on the run and police teams are looking for them.